Amazon’s best-selling dash cam just dropped to its lowest price ever

A surprise sale on Amazon just dropped the price of the VAVA 1080p Dash Cam with Sony Image Sensor. This $150 dash camera is the best-selling model on Amazon.

UPDATE: The $10 coupon is now gone.

Here are some notes from the product page:

Clear 1080p 60fps HD Videos Even at Night: Advanced SONY STARVIS Series IMX291 CMOS sensor is paired with 6 glass lenses and an infrared lens for sharper, more detailed captures, both night and day. NO LCD DISPLAY SCREEN. CAN’T BE REMOTE CONTROLLED. The preview videos are compressed. Please download the orginal videos to get higher display quality. Detailed guide about how to install and use this dash cam ( http://dwz.cn/7o4ID6 ).

360° All-Around View: Swivels up to 360° to capture footage in front, around, and even inside the car; wide-angle lens covers up to 5 car lanes; and a built-in mic allows to record audio inside the car

Included Snapshot Remote Button: Sits on the steering wheel and allows you to quickly capture the unexpected as it literally crosses your path; shoot a 20 second short video with a longer press of the button

Full-Featured VAVA Dash Cam Mobile App: Share photos and videos over social media or with an insurance company without taking out the SD card; includes live video feed and GPS tracking, travel journal, and photo filtering functions. Note: Supports iOS 8.0 / Android 4.3 and above; SD CARD NOT INCLUDED.

G-sensor for Emergency Video Recording: 3-axis G-sensor detects collisions and captures footage for up to 20 seconds; 320mAh built-in battery allows for G-senor activated recordings in parking mode. Note: Due to an Android bug affecting all dash cams, the phone cannot access mobile data while it is connected to the VAVA Dash Cam’s Wi-Fi. If you want to use your phone’s data network, simply connect to the VAVA Dash Cam’s Wi-Fi when you need to watch the recorded videos only.

