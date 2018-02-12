One of Amazon’s most popular camera drones is on sale for just $90

With nearly 500 5-star review on Amazon, the Holy Stone HS160 Shadow Drone with 720P HD Wi-Fi Camera is clearly a fan favorite. In fact, this affordable quadcopter has been named an “Amazon’s Choice” product because users love it so much. Well, if you thought this fun camera drone was a solid value at $100, you’ll think it’s an unmissable deal at $89.99 after the $10 on-site coupon that you can clip. This drone flies nice and steady, it has a camera that records or streams live HD video to a connected smartphone, and it even ships with an extra battery and a controller that doubles as a phone dock so you can watch the video feed as you fly around!

Here are some bullet points from the product page:

FOLDABLE STRUCTURE: Foldable & flexible blades make the drone small and portable. Also provides a better and safer flight experience

Wi-Fi FPV 720P HD CAMERA: Equipped with 720P HD camera to take aerial photos and videos. Images and videos will be stored in both the app and the mobile album system

APP CONTROL SYSTEM: Operate your drone through an APP after connecting the Wi-Fi to your phone (iOS or Android), offering you real-time image transmission, easy to shoot and read, fun to share

MODULAR and BONUS BATTERY: There are 2 powerful 3.7V 500mAh Modular batteries including 1 bonus, which can support longer flight time for you and your family, this modular design ensures the safety of charge and storage

ONE KEY START/ LANDING: Allows players of any level (Beginners Intermediates Experts) to fly the drone easily with perfect control and wonderful performance. Offering Release Date: 2017/8/12

