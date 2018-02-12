Aukey’s magnetic wireless earbuds are under $15 on Amazon today

The Aukey Magnetic Wireless Earbuds are some of the best headphones you can buy for under $30. They feature terrific sound quality with aptX support, great battery life, and an awesome magnetic design that locks the buds together around your neck when you’re not listening, thus ensuring you won’t lose them. They’re a terrific value at $28, but Amazon has a killer sale going right now that almost chops that price in half! Use the coupon code J6IEQT56 at checkout and you’ll only pay $14.83 for these headphones, which is an unthinkably good price.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Comfortable, noise-isolating, wireless in-ear headphones that deliver rich, balanced sound. Featuring aptX technology for purer wireless audio

Magnetically clip together for convenient and secure carry around your neck. Great for use on-the-go; walking, commuting, travelling, and more

Connect quickly with Bluetooth 4.1, to two devices simultaneously, and effortlessly manage audio playback & calls with volume controls, multi-function button, and built-in 6th gen. cVc noise-cancelling microphone

Comfortable ear-tips (in three sizes) provide a smooth seal for your ears, isolating you from external noise. Forget about the world and enjoy your music undisturbed

Package Contents: AUKEY EP-B44 Magnetic Wireless Earbuds, Micro-USB Cable, Three Pairs of Ear-Tips, Carrying Pouch, User Manual, 24-Month Warranty Card

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.