There’s no excuse for not having this $17 slow cooker in your kitchen

Maren Estrada
February 12th, 2018 at 6:52 PM

You obviously know how popular slow cookers and pressure cookers are. You see them advertised everywhere these days, but that’s because people love them so much. If you’re new to the category though, we can understand how it might be difficult to grasp exactly how transformative these simple devices are for your kitchen. Luckily, it costs next to nothing to find out. If you want to dip your toe in the water and see what all the fuss is about, you don’t need to spend $130+ on a fancy machine. The Crock-Pot 4-Quart Manual Slow Cooker is on sale right now on Amazon for less than $17, and it’s the perfect way to see what all the fuss is about.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

  • 4-quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker serves 4+ people
  • High/Low cook settings, and convenient Warm setting
  • Crock-Pot features removable, dishwasher-safe stoneware insert
  • Dishwasher-safe glass lid
  • Stylish exterior with border, accents, and plastic handles

Crock-Pot 4-Quart Manual Slow Cooker, Black
$16.89

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

