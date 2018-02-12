This $30 smart power strip gives you four Alexa smart plugs for the price of one

We love Alexa-enabled smart plugs as much as the next person. Being able to turn things like lamps, fans, and coffee makers on and off simply by speaking a command to Alexa is fantastic. Of course, spending around $30 for each device you want to control can add up fast. Luckily, there’s a better option. The Conico WiFi Smart Power Strip has four standard outlets that can each be controlled individually using Alexa. That’s right, you can control four different devices for the price of one Alexa-enabled smart plug — and it also has four additional USB power ports for good measure!

Here are some bullet points from the product page:

Compatible with Alexa: This Wi-Fi power strip can sync with the Alexa, can be voice control by echo, echo dot, and echo show,after connecting the Jinvoo Smart app successfully. You can voice control 4 smart AC plugs individually on Jinvoo app with Amazon Echo accessories.

Remote Wireless Control: Use the full control mode or control 4 smart sockets individually with your smart phone through Wi-Fi/3G/4G network no matter where you are, but the 4 USB port can only be controlled together.

Surge Protection: This power strip surge protector supports surge protection, effective absorption of the sudden high voltage, protect the connection equipment from damage.

Schedule on/off: Equipped with 4 smart plugs and 4 USB charging ports with 5ft long power cord, best idea for home office and professional workstations. With the Jinvoo App, you can create timer to schedule control this wireless multi outlets power bar. It will never be a dark home when you go home.

Easy to Operate: Just connect this usb power strip with your wall outlet, download the Jinvoo Smart app, add it into your account via 2.4G wifi network. When you turn it on/off on app, you would find that this smart extension cord is quick response, not time delay. Conico Smart Power Strip has been approved for safety and quality assurance (ETL and FCC certificate).

