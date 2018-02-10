5 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

Wow, what a week for movies! We saw a tone of new teasers and trailers before Super Bowl Sunday and during the game. But, guess what, we’ve got a few exciting movie trailers that were released in the days that followed the epic showdown.

And since it’s almost Valentine Day, you probably should be reminded that Fifty Shades Freed launches this weekend, because of course a romance-heavy movie trilogy has to be tied to this particular day. There, I just reminded you about it, now let’s watch some hot trailers!

Acrimony

Launching on March 30th, Acrimony is a thriller about a woman (Taraji P. Henson) who has to deal with her husband’s cheating. Things aren’t looking too good for the husband from the looks of this trailer.

Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2, or whatever they end calling it, is the superhero movie sequel many people have been waiting for. We’ve already got a release date for it, May 18th, and we pretty much know what to expect from it, you know, when it comes to humor. Here’s a brand new trailer for it, which focuses on Cable, the bad guy of this episode. And that humor I was telling you about.

Life of the Party

New Melissa McCarthy movie? Well, sign me up! Like Acrimony, Life of the Party is a movie about a divorced woman. However, this one is a comedy about a mom who decides to return to college to get that degree. Of course, her daughter is enrolled in the same school.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

We saw the teaser during the Super Bowl, but the full Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer dropped on Monday morning. That’s all you need to know. Oh, and the film launches on May 25th.

Venom

It’s not a full trailer, but it’s still something. The Venom teaser below shows us footage from the upcoming Sony movie featuring that Spider-Man villain known as Venom. Sadly, we don’t get to see the bad guy in this first teaser.

All Super Bowl trailers

I know you want to see all the trailers that aired during the Super Bowl. We’ve covered them at this link, but here’s a handy playlist to keep you busy