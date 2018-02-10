This Set & Forget slow cooker takes the hassle out of dinner, and it’s only $47 on Amazon

When it comes to dinner each night, there used to be three options: cook a quick meal that doesn’t taste good and isn’t particular healthy, spend hours cooking a good meal, or spend $50+ and order dinner. Well now there’s a fourth option. The Hamilton Beach 33969A Set & Forget 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker is a godsend. Spend a little time prepping and tossing everything into the slow cooker, and then it’s just like the name says. Set it, and forget it. It’ll cook your meal to the desired temperature before automatically switching to a warming mode. That way, you’ll have a delicious, freshly cooked meal waiting for you whenever the family is ready to eat.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

NOT YOUR MOM’S SLOW COOKER: Smart technology allows you to cook a recipe to either a desired cooking time or specific temperature, before automatically switching to Warm when it’s done.

PATENTED TEMPERATURE PROBE: Place the temperature probe into large cuts of meat to cook to a precise temperature. The control panel will display the food’s exact temperature as it cooks.

CLIP-TIGHT GASKET LID: The lid clips securely in place, perfect for taking the slow cooker to a party, potluck or tailgate. The tight seal helps prevent messy spills along the way.

EASY TO CLEAN: Removable and dishwasher safe crock and glass lid make cleanup simple and power interrupt protection keeps slow cooker on during a brief power outage

6 QUART CAPACITY: Spacious size is perfect for a 6 lb. chicken or 4 lb. roast.

