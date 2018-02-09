Every Fire TV Stick and Roku Stick owner should have this $8 accessory

Remember when set-top boxes were actually, you know, boxes? Now they’re tiny little dongles that plug into the HDMI port on the back of your TV and give you access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, and every other streaming service imaginable. It’s awesome that so much power can be tucked away behind your TV, but having yet another power cord to deal with ruins it. That’s where the fireCable Micro USB Cable comes in. Instead of plugging your Fire TV Stick or Roku Streaming Stick into the wall for power, this little cable lets you connect to a USB port on the back of your TV for power. In other words, you can cut the actual cord now that you’ve cut the proverbial cord.

Here are some bullet points from the product page:

✅Go Wireless (fire stick usb power cord eliminates hanging cables from your TV) – Power your Smart TV Stick, including Chrome, Roku, Fire TV Stick or any other HDMI streaming media player directly from your TV’s USB port

✅Super easy install. Instantly cleans up your media center. Designed specifically for any smart TV stick / hdmi streaming media player including Amazon FireStick, Roku, etc. providing consistent power to keep your Fire Stick or other device running at maximum performance.

✅Compatible with ALL streaming HDMI devices including all Fire Stick Models, including the All-New Voice Fire TV Stick, All Roku Stick models & chrome & generic devices.

✅Instantly provides a fresh wireless media center setup! Get your Fire-Stick Wireless Cable now

✅Lifetime money back guarantee, add to cart & get your Fire Cable Now! PLEASE NOTE: only Fire Cable branded goods will be honored by our guarantee and after-sales service. If you receive a unit without the Fire Cable logo, you should consider it counterfeit and return to the seller immediately.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.