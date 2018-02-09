New Galaxy S9 leak shows two features the iPhone X doesn’t have

The phone many Android users will probably buy next is almost here. Come February 25th, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S9 series in Barcelona, with preorders expected to kick off the first Friday after the press conference.

We’ve already got a pretty good idea of what the Galaxy S9 phone will have to offer, including design, specs, and features, but that doesn’t mean leaks are going to stop. In fact, the leaks are getting better ad better, and a new series of images shows off two features the Galaxy S9 main rival lacks.

Evan Blass shared on Twitter a couple of pictures that show off one of the most important Galaxy S9 accessories that Samsung will sell in stores this year, the brand new DeX Pad.

A flurry of reports said that Samsung will replace the DeX Dock that accompanied the Galaxy S8 with a DeX Pad that will let users turn the phone into a mouse pad or keyboard during Android PC mode. Blass’s images prove precisely that:

It’s not exactly pretty, but then again, it’s a dock. We can easily see that it’ll connect to the phone via USB-C, providing users access to more ports, including HDMI, USB-C, and USB-A.

Transforming into a desktop with the help of a unique accessory is something the iPhone X can’t do.

The second image also highlights one other feature the iPhone X lacks, and that’s a 3.5mm headphone jack. Previous rumors did say the standard audio port isn’t going away, and so did earlier image leaks.

Blass followed up with a tweet showing a link to Tesco’s online store, which already lists the new Samsung DeX Pad.

…and apparently Tessco is all ready to sell you one: https://t.co/JVZPbmzQpI pic.twitter.com/8y5Hx8LTtc — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 9, 2018

The product might not be official, but Tesco’s listing says the dock will be backward compatible with other Samsung handsets, including the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy Note 8.