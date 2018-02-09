Amazon’s best-selling sound bar is on sale for $71 today

If you want a new sound bar but the thought of coughing up some serious cash for the popular Sonos Playbar doesn’t tickle your fancy, we have some good news. There’s an even more popular sound bar on Amazon, and it’s on sale right now for one-tenth of what Sonos charges. Literally. The TaoTronics 34-Inch Sound Bar is Amazon’s best-selling model, and it’s on sale today for just $71.24 after a discount and a 5% on-site coupon. At that price, you’d have to be crazy to pass this up.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

34-Inch 2.0 Channel AUDIO Soundbar: Completes your home theatre system with 4 full range high quality speakers and 2 passive radiators that bring the bass

WIRE OR WIRELESS CONNECTIONS: Modern and traditional devices work with the speaker thanks to Bluetooth (effective distance:10 meters/33 feet) or wired connections that include 3.5mm, Optical, Coaxial, and RCA AUX input

TOUCH OR REMOTE CONTROL: Dual operation modes for convenience that feature high grade metal controls and a remote to adjust playback settings including volume and track selection (not compatible with universal remote if it doesn’t have the IR learning function)

PLACE BELOW OR ABOVE: Set it under the television or mount it on the wall for a convenient and elegant set up

A MODERN LOOK: Constructed with robust material to last years, the design suits any home adding a modern and high tech touch.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.