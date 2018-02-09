It’s Friday, bargain hunters, which means you’ve got one last roundup of the day’s best deals to enjoy before you slip away into the weekend. Highlights from today’s list include the first ever discount on Bose’s truly wireless earbuds, a $26 home security camera with 14 days of free cloud storage, an iPhone 8/7 battery case that doubles your battery life for just $15, the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $17, a fully programmable Crock-Pot slow cooker for only $35, $17 and change off the Nest Learning Thermostat, a 299-piece first aid kit for $12, a crazy experiment that lets you grow your own crystals, and much more. Check out all of today’s top deals below.

