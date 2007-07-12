AOL admits big boo-boo and pays out $3 Million

In a settlement with 48 states and DC, AOL had agreed to pay out $3,000,000 to those states and drastically revise its cancellation policies regarding their internet service. In the past, CSRs at AOL could get bonuses up to $3000 for retaining the customer’s service, prompting aggressive behavior and making it difficult for customers to leave. In addition, many customers found that they were still being billed for services that they thought they had already ended. It’s not the first legal trouble AOL has been in for alleged shady business practices, with suits in 2003 and 2005 for the same kind of thing.

