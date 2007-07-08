iPhone battery replacement and service details

Are you one of the many potential iPhone customers currently holding out for fear of potential battery issues? We’ve got some info here that might help alleviate (or further increase) your fears. According to Apple’s support documentation, the iPhone battery replacement program will run you $79 plus an additional $6.95 for shipping, bringing the total to $85.95. The service will take 3 business days to complete, which isn’t too bad considering the average turnaround for most gadget repairs. Keep in mind that this service is limited to out of warranty repairs. AppleCare, which will be available later this month at an undisclosed price, will presumably cover the cost of this replacement in addition to providing you with a loaner phone to use while your baby is in the shop. Check out the battery FAQ, and well as the full support FAQ below.

