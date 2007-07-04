Visual Voicemail for the rest of us

Are you a BlackBerry or Windows Mobile user that can’t sleep at night, lusting after the Visual Voicemail feature that has been so highly touted on the iPhone? Lay awake no more, friends, as SimulSays has a solution. The new software brings visual voicemail to a variety of Windows Mobile handsets, as well as newer model BlackBerrys including the BlackBerry Curve, BlackBerry 8800, and the BlackBerry Pearl. The service works just as described, providing you with a list of voicemail messages by time, caller, and length. There’s even an option to have your messages transcribed and sent to your email inbox. Pretty slick! Now for the bad news. It only works on T-Mobile and AT&T. Sorry, CDMA crowd. Consider this yet another reason to dip your feet into the GSM waters. Hit the link to try out the beta software.

